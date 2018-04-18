Baby hit by rubber bullet amid NW protests
Residents have been demonstrating in the province demanding Premier Supra Mahumapelo resign.
JOHANNESBURG - It’s emerged a baby was hit by a rubber bullet during a North West service delivery protest.
It’s understood two-month-old Leatile Lekgowe was playing in her house on Wednesday morning when the rubber bullet struck her in the eye.
The baby's grandmother said: “I heard my brother shouting: ‘they shot the baby’ and I found him holding the baby.
The baby has blood on her, I took her and ran outside, and those cops were still outside. I said: ‘look what you did to my baby, can you take us to the hospital’. All of them said there is nothing they can do because they are busy doing their job.”
North west police spokesperson Adele Myburgh says no reports have been received
“I can confirm that the police did use rubber bullets to disperse the unruly crowd, what I can also confirm is that I received no report from the police’s side of anybody being hit by a rubber bullet.”
The mood in the township is tense but remains controlled with police set to patrol for the rest of the evening.
At this stage, it’s not clear whether the child has died or is still alive following the incident.
