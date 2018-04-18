ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela

Sheryl Carolus has described as 'disgusting' the behaviour of men who she says claimed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s life.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Cheryl Carolus has expressed disappointment at the spats that have emerged following struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death.

Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest on Saturday in Fourways after a funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Some ANC leaders and journalists have been accused of conspiring against the late anti-apartheid icon, while some people have lamented the double standards in how society treats male and female leaders for their faults.

Carolus has described as “disgusting” the behaviour of men who she says claimed Madikizela-Mandela’s life.

“Those people who chose to carry on as they did, over the coffin at her grave, they should feel ashamed. We are not people like that. We are a nation of decent people. It’s something I think is so patriarchal. These men, even in her death, claiming her body and fighting over it. It filled me with total disgust.”

