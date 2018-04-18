ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela
Sheryl Carolus has described as 'disgusting' the behaviour of men who she says claimed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s life.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) veteran Cheryl Carolus has expressed disappointment at the spats that have emerged following struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death.
Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest on Saturday in Fourways after a funeral service at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Some ANC leaders and journalists have been accused of conspiring against the late anti-apartheid icon, while some people have lamented the double standards in how society treats male and female leaders for their faults.
Carolus has described as “disgusting” the behaviour of men who she says claimed Madikizela-Mandela’s life.
“Those people who chose to carry on as they did, over the coffin at her grave, they should feel ashamed. We are not people like that. We are a nation of decent people. It’s something I think is so patriarchal. These men, even in her death, claiming her body and fighting over it. It filled me with total disgust.”
WATCH: Mama Winnie's final journey home
Popular in Politics
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Who's in & who's out? Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[CARTOON] Rameo & Julius
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.