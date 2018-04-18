'ANC can't afford to lose election in NW in defence of corrupt individual'

The Revolutionary Council, which is made up of some members of the ANC and civic organisations who are calling for the end of Supra Mahumapelo’s administration, says violence is not the answer.

HARTBEESPOORT - The Revolutionary Council in the North West has condemned acts of violence during protests against Supra Mahumapelo’s administration.

Residents in and around Mahikeng have barricaded roads and shut down schools while calling for the premier to step down.

The group has also welcomed interventions by the party’s national leadership.

However, the group's Lucky Kgabi says he hopes the ANC’s national leadership now sees the urgent need for Mahumapelo to leave office.

“We can’t afford a situation where the ANC loses the election in the North West in defence of a corrupt individual.”

The premier is among the national and provincial ANC leaders who've been meeting in the province since midday on Wednesday.