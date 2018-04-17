Zim seeks return to Commonwealth

Ousted President Robert Mugabe led his country out of the 53-nation grouping 15 years ago, calling the Commonwealth an evil organisation.

PRETORIA - Zimbabwe is seeking a return to the Commonwealth whose leaders are currently gathered in London for their summit.

Britain strongly supports Zimbabwe’s return to the Commonwealth, where it will benefit economically and politically by being back in the most significant grouping of small nations.

Mugabe bridled at being criticised by the Commonwealth for stealing elections and seizing white farms.

The organisation is heartened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s promise to compensate farmers who’ve lost their properties.

The Zimbabwe president is also talking about inviting the Commonwealth, European Union and United Nations observers to oversee presidential and parliamentary elections this year.