Zim health minister urges striking nurses to return to work

The strike comes as the government is reporting four deaths and more than 20 infections from cholera in some districts of Harare.

ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe’s health minister has called on the country’s striking nurses to return to work after they began a strike on Monday that’s affected major hospitals.

The strike comes as the government is reporting four deaths and more than 20 infections from cholera in some districts of Harare.

So far, cholera has been reported in Harare's informal Stoneridge settlement and Chitungwiza, a high-density town just south of the city.

At Stoneridge, residents have to queue for water from boreholes or get it from shallow wells, while municipal water in St Mary’s is only supplied twice a week.

The government's director of epidemiology, Portia Manangazira, says there have been four cholera deaths and 24 suspected infections in these two areas.

She's warned of a rising trend of cases, spurred by poor water supply and waste management.

It's unclear whether the nurses strike will affect cholera treatment centres.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)