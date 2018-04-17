Ziggy Marley campaigns for regulation of cannabis farming industry
LONDON - Ziggy Marley is calling for a ban on pesticides in pot farming, and urging other cannabis users to grow their own until they can be sure the product they buy is organic.
The 49-year-old musician - son of the late reggae star Bob Marley, who smoked cannabis as part of his Rastafari religious beliefs - is campaigning for regulation of the cannabis farming industry, to ensure the weed he inhales is organic.
Marley wrote in Rolling Stone magazine: "It is up to us, the people, to make sure the people's plant doesn't actually cause people pain. Ask questions and demand answers, and let those in the industry know that you will not accept anything that includes pesticides. And if all else fails, grow your own."
He added: "The most effective way to avoid potentially poisoning yourself with pesticides is to grow and use your own."
The singer expresses his fears that the widening legalisation of cannabis is causing the production of the drug to become industrialised for financial gain.
He admitted he has been abstaining from consuming cannabis if he is not sure it has been organically produced.
Marley said: "The harmful effects of pesticides in our food chain have already been proven to be a health hazard. We are extremely cautious about what we put into our bodies when it comes to produce, and we must use the same scrutiny when it comes to the consumption of cannabis ... I have fallen on the side of caution and abstinence when it comes to marijuana: unless I can know for sure that no harmful pesticides or artificial enhancements were used, I won't consume it in any form."
