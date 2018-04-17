'Winnie' director feels vindicated by Mufamadi comments
Pascale Lamche has apologised to Sydney Mufamadi for failing to give him right of reply on the documentary but insists that she's proud of her work.
JOHANNESBURG - The director of the controversial documentary Winnie says that her work has been vindicated by former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi's confirmation that he was aware of an investigation being relaunched into allegations that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had a hand in the murder of Stompie Seipei.
Lamche attended a briefing called by Mufamadi on Monday, where the former minister tried to clear his name of damning allegations made against him in the film.
Henk Heslinger, the former head of the apartheid murder and robbery squad, implicates Mufamadi in the decision to charge the late struggle icon Madikizela-Mandela with the murder of Seipei.
However, Mufamadi says that he knew the investigation against Madikizela-Mandela had been relaunched but that he never gave the directive for this, adding that former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon did.
Lamche then said that Mufamadi's knowledge of the investigation shows that her documentary was the truth.
“He knew was what going on. He did know… and all of this was true.”
Leon, meanwhile, has denied being involved in the campaign to discredit Madikizela-Mandela.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
