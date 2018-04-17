Victoria Beckham: Spice Girls' goal to pass on girl power
The quintet - which also features Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - recently reunited at Geri's house to discuss potential future projects.
LONDON - Victoria Beckham says the Spice Girls now aim to pass on girl power to the next generation.
The quintet - which also features Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - recently reunited at Geri's house to discuss potential future projects but the 43-year-old fashion designer has dashed fans hopes of seeing them perform together again as she claims the meeting was just about the best way to "communicate" their girl power mantra to future generations.
Speaking to the new issue of Grazia magazine, she said: "There is no tour, no more music from the Spice Girls, but it was great getting together with them. We were just saying girl power is such an important message and how do we communicate that? How do we pass the baton on, how does that look to future generations? And that's what it's about with us. It's not all about the rumours about going on tour and recording new material."
Victoria is proud to carry her group's message in her fashion work.
She said: "I think girl power has always been important. And now, for me, it's about empowering women through fashion."
Her comments come after Mel B recently vowed that "all five" members of the band would be "back together" later this year, but refused to explain what they would be doing.
She teased: "I can't say anything, but you definitely will see us, all five, back together this year. And not just in Geri's front room! We're friends at the end of the day; we have tea and hang out and we talk about stuff. We're all parents now and for us five to be able to say that we can sell out arenas and concerts, that is a good feeling. My 19-year-old calls me 'vintage'. I don't know if that's cool or not, but I will take it as cool."
Meanwhile, Victoria has marked her 44th birthday with a family portrait.
The clothing expert began celebrations at home with her four children - sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, and six-year-old daughter Harper - whom she shares with husband David Beckham, 42.
Victoria - who reached her new age on 17 April - captioned the photo on Instagram: "Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckhamkisses x [sic]"
The fashionista was dressed in a white shirt flares, with her arm around son Romeo and her head on his shoulder. The family are all gathered on the front doorstep of their Los Angeles mansion.
Eldest son Brooklyn is now enrolled at the Parsons School of Design university in New York, but flew home to share his mother's special day.
