Nzimande bemoans many board vacancies in SOEs
Fire above Kirstenbosch Gardens spreads to Nursery Ravine
17 injured in petrol tanker, minibus taxi collision
Auditor General terminates contracts with KPMG, Nkonki
Tribunal finds Motata's conduct on 2007 accident scene was racist
Newborn baby found dumped along Columbine Road
Personal, financial evidence heard in Lamoer sentencing
European Leagues opposed to Fifa tournament expansion plans
Maties dominate NWU to win 2018 Varsity Cup title
Pothas steps down as Sri Lanka fielding coach
Mourinho set to drop players for United's FA Cup semi-final
PSL promotion and relegation match dates confirmed
UEFA condemns online abuse of referee Oliver and his wife
How would you spend your time in self-driving car?
[WATCH] Sit down, Kendrick Lamar is a Pulitzer award winner
Pamela Anderson's mother convinced her to do Playboy
Researchers: Pasta, as part of a healthy diet, not tied to weight gain
Mrs SA airlifted from Mount Everest
Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win Pulitzer
Baby girl True joins the Kardashian clan
'Desperate Housewives' actress Eva Longoria gets Hollywood star
Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge
[OPINION] My letter to Mama
PE ANC councillor found guilty of assault GBH
EFF: ANC MPLs would vote against Mahumapelo in secret ballot
EFF to serve NW Speaker with court papers over Mahumapelo secret ballot decision
ANC's Duarte hints at rift between ANCWL, Madikizela-Mandela
DA has suffered reputational harm at De Lille's hands, says CT caucus
No confidence debate in NW Premier Mahumapelo called off
[OPINION] My letter to Mama
[OPINION] Syria, chemical weapons and the limits of international law
[OPINION] Abalone poaching: lifting the lid on why, how and who
[OPINION] Winnie: A recipient of the order of grace
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable Women
[OPINION] The language bridge
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won't stop us from using it
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areas
The Gathering
[FEATURE] The factory of second chances
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Eskom-Gupta dealings blamed for coal shortage at 6 power stations
[LISTEN] Celebrated chef Bertus Basson on food & money
Fuel price expected to rise in May - AA
[LISTEN] How bad is Eskom's coal supply problem?
Coffee industry worried US ruling on cancer warning may widen
Mark Lamberti resigns from BLSA board
Tribunal finds Motata's conduct on 2007 accident scene was racist
The tribunal investigating Motata's conduct at the scene of an accident over 10 years ago has made damning findings against him, which include his removal as a judge.
JOHANNESBURG - A judicial tribunal investigating retired judge Nkola Motata has found his conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 was racist.
Motata drove his car into a wall in Hurlingham in Johannesburg in 2007.
He was found guilty of drunk driving and was fined R20,000.
The tribunal investigating Motata's conduct at the scene of an accident over 10 years ago has made damning findings against him, which include his removal as a judge.
Motata was recorded hurling racial insults at the owner of the house after crashing into his boundary wall.
The tribunal has concluded that Motata's conduct and the remarks he made were racist and impinged on the dignity of the courts.
It also found that the judge allowed his defence at his trial to be conducted in a manner that is incompatible and unbecoming of holding a judicial office.
The tribunal has recommended that Motata is removed from office in line with the Constitution which deals with the conduct of judges.
Popular in Local
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
'I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust'
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
