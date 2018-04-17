Tribunal finds Motata's conduct on 2007 accident scene was racist

The tribunal investigating Motata's conduct at the scene of an accident over 10 years ago has made damning findings against him, which include his removal as a judge.

JOHANNESBURG - A judicial tribunal investigating retired judge Nkola Motata has found his conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 was racist.

Motata drove his car into a wall in Hurlingham in Johannesburg in 2007.

He was found guilty of drunk driving and was fined R20,000.

Motata was recorded hurling racial insults at the owner of the house after crashing into his boundary wall.

The tribunal has concluded that Motata's conduct and the remarks he made were racist and impinged on the dignity of the courts.

It also found that the judge allowed his defence at his trial to be conducted in a manner that is incompatible and unbecoming of holding a judicial office.

The tribunal has recommended that Motata is removed from office in line with the Constitution which deals with the conduct of judges.