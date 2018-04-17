Tribunal finds Motata's conduct on 2007 accident scene was racist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Tribunal finds Motata's conduct on 2007 accident scene was racist

The tribunal investigating Motata's conduct at the scene of an accident over 10 years ago has made damning findings against him, which include his removal as a judge.

FILE: Pretoria High Court Judge Nkola Motata. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Pretoria High Court Judge Nkola Motata. Picture: Supplied
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A judicial tribunal investigating retired judge Nkola Motata has found his conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 was racist.

Motata drove his car into a wall in Hurlingham in Johannesburg in 2007.

He was found guilty of drunk driving and was fined R20,000.

The tribunal investigating Motata's conduct at the scene of an accident over 10 years ago has made damning findings against him, which include his removal as a judge.

Motata was recorded hurling racial insults at the owner of the house after crashing into his boundary wall.

The tribunal has concluded that Motata's conduct and the remarks he made were racist and impinged on the dignity of the courts.

It also found that the judge allowed his defence at his trial to be conducted in a manner that is incompatible and unbecoming of holding a judicial office.

The tribunal has recommended that Motata is removed from office in line with the Constitution which deals with the conduct of judges.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA