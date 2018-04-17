Thulsie twins case postponed again
A pre-trial hearing was due to get underway on Monday but has been postponed to the end of May.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against the Thulsie twins, who were arrested on terror related charges, has been postponed once again.
Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were arrested almost two years ago after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.
A pre-trial hearing was due to get underway on Monday but has been postponed to the end of May.
Several law enforcement agencies, locally and abroad, have been involved in investigating the case.
Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on the brothers and froze their assets.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.