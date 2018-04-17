Thulsie twins case postponed again

A pre-trial hearing was due to get underway on Monday but has been postponed to the end of May.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the Thulsie twins, who were arrested on terror related charges, has been postponed once again.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were arrested almost two years ago after being accused of planning attacks on Jewish and American interests in South Africa.

Several law enforcement agencies, locally and abroad, have been involved in investigating the case.

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on the brothers and froze their assets.

