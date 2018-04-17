Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!

Lee Kasumba sits down with Stanbic Bank’s CEO to discuss investment opportunities in buoyant Côte d'Ivoire.

cp4ph81jpg
cp4ph81jpg
41 minutes ago

With a stable euro-based currency, low inflation and a single digit interest rate - it’s no surprise that Côte d'Ivoire is emerging as Africa’s top investment opportunity with a GDP growth of up to 8% per annum.

Contributing to 41% of the GDP, Côte d'Ivoire benefits from being part of the West Africa economic and monetary union - making it a powerful country in the region.

From 2012 to right now, we have seen phenomenal growth and, I hope it will continue over the next few years.

Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire

Investing in the infrastructure, energy and real estate sector, the Chinese government have committed to an investment of $7.5 billion over the next 10 years – of which the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, a Chinese multinational banking company, will receive $1 billion toward financing in Côte d'Ivoire.

… we hope to work very closely with ICBC on the funding and the banking of these transactions.

Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire

With its focus set on existing clients who are present or planning to move to Côte d'Ivoire, Stanbic Bank is following its clients and, working towards closing the gap in the banking sector.

Our clear focus right now is corporate investment and, we are following our clients.

Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire

This article first appeared on 702 : Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!

Timeline

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA