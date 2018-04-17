Lee Kasumba sits down with Stanbic Bank’s CEO to discuss investment opportunities in buoyant Côte d'Ivoire.

With a stable euro-based currency, low inflation and a single digit interest rate - it’s no surprise that Côte d'Ivoire is emerging as Africa’s top investment opportunity with a GDP growth of up to 8% per annum.

Contributing to 41% of the GDP, Côte d'Ivoire benefits from being part of the West Africa economic and monetary union - making it a powerful country in the region.

From 2012 to right now, we have seen phenomenal growth and, I hope it will continue over the next few years. Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire

Investing in the infrastructure, energy and real estate sector, the Chinese government have committed to an investment of $7.5 billion over the next 10 years – of which the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, a Chinese multinational banking company, will receive $1 billion toward financing in Côte d'Ivoire.

… we hope to work very closely with ICBC on the funding and the banking of these transactions. Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire

With its focus set on existing clients who are present or planning to move to Côte d'Ivoire, Stanbic Bank is following its clients and, working towards closing the gap in the banking sector.

Our clear focus right now is corporate investment and, we are following our clients. Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire

This article first appeared on 702 : Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!