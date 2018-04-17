Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!

-
Possible legal action for those refusing to testify in Eskom inquiry?Local
'China seeks trade firewall with US allies in rush of ambassador meetings'World
Stormy to release sketch of man who threatened her over Trump - lawyerWorld
Lamola obtains 2nd master’s degreePolitics
Bontle Mokoena: Mantsoe confessed to sacrificing my sister in ritualLocal
[WATCH] Councillor asks for ceasefire in Vrygrond ahead of meeting with mayorLocal
Pirates sanctioned over crowd violence at Loftus VersveldSport
Groom poised for Lions debutSport
European Leagues opposed to Fifa tournament expansion plansSport
Maties dominate NWU to win 2018 Varsity Cup titleSport
Pothas steps down as Sri Lanka fielding coachSport
Mourinho set to drop players for United's FA Cup semi-finalSport
Victoria Beckham says Spice Girls' goal is to pass on girl powerLifestyle
How would you spend your time in self-driving car?Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sit down, Kendrick Lamar is a Pulitzer award winnerLifestyle
Pamela Anderson’s mother convinced her to do PlayboyLifestyle
Researchers: Pasta, as part of a healthy diet, not tied to weight gainLifestyle
Mrs SA airlifted from Mount EverestLocal
Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper to win PulitzerLifestyle
Baby girl True joins the Kardashian clanLifestyle
'Desperate Housewives' actress Eva Longoria gets Hollywood starLifestyle
[OPINION] My letter to MamaOpinion
PE ANC councillor found guilty of assault GBHPolitics
EFF: ANC MPLs would vote against Mahumapelo in secret ballotPolitics
EFF to serve NW Speaker with court papers over Mahumapelo secret ballot decisionPolitics
ANC's Duarte hints at rift between ANCWL, Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
DA has suffered reputational harm at De Lille's hands, says CT caucusPolitics
[OPINION] Syria, chemical weapons and the limits of international lawOpinion
[OPINION] Abalone poaching: lifting the lid on why, how and whoOpinion
[OPINION] Winnie: A recipient of the order of graceLocal
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Eskom: No load shedding despite coal shortageBusiness
Auditor General terminates contracts with KPMG, NkonkiBusiness
Eskom-Gupta dealings blamed for coal shortage at 6 power stationsLocal
[LISTEN] Celebrated chef Bertus Basson on food & moneyBusiness
Fuel price expected to rise in May - AABusiness
Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!
Lee Kasumba sits down with Stanbic Bank’s CEO to discuss investment opportunities in buoyant Côte d'Ivoire.
With a stable euro-based currency, low inflation and a single digit interest rate - it’s no surprise that Côte d'Ivoire is emerging as Africa’s top investment opportunity with a GDP growth of up to 8% per annum.
Contributing to 41% of the GDP, Côte d'Ivoire benefits from being part of the West Africa economic and monetary union - making it a powerful country in the region.
From 2012 to right now, we have seen phenomenal growth and, I hope it will continue over the next few years.Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire
Investing in the infrastructure, energy and real estate sector, the Chinese government have committed to an investment of $7.5 billion over the next 10 years – of which the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, a Chinese multinational banking company, will receive $1 billion toward financing in Côte d'Ivoire.
… we hope to work very closely with ICBC on the funding and the banking of these transactions.Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire
With its focus set on existing clients who are present or planning to move to Côte d'Ivoire, Stanbic Bank is following its clients and, working towards closing the gap in the banking sector.
Our clear focus right now is corporate investment and, we are following our clients.Hervé Boyer, Stanbic Bank's CEO for Côte d'Ivoire
This article first appeared on 702 : Côte d'Ivoire is open for business!
Comments
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.