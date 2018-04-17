Stormy to release sketch of man who threatened her over Trump - lawyer
Stormy Daniels is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement in which she got $130,000 to stop discussing her claim she had sex with President Donald Trump a decade earlier.
WASHINGTON - Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels will release a composite sketch on Tuesday of a man she said threatened her and her young daughter against revealing her relationship with Donald Trump, her lawyer said.
Daniels, in a civil case, is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement arranged by Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in which she got $130,000 to stop discussing her claim she had sex with Trump a decade earlier, something Trump has denied.
Daniels was due to be interviewed live on ABC talk show The View at 11 am (15.00 GMT).
“This morning on @TheView, @stormydaniels and I will release the composite sketch of the thug who threatened my client and her little girl in Las Vegas. This is a search for the truth,” Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said on Twitter.
Daniels told CBS’ 60 Minutes in March that she had been threatened by a man while in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 with her infant daughter.
Cohen is under criminal investigation largely related to his business practices.
Authorities seized documents in a 9 April raid on his home, office and hotel room that stemmed in part from a separate probe into possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
A source familiar with the raids said FBI agents were also looking for information on payments to Daniels among materials related to other business dealings.
Cohen appeared in federal court in New York on Monday to ask a judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review the seized documents.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.