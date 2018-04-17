Stats on Easter road carnage show women better drivers than men

A gender breakdown of contributory factors related to human behaviour shows that male drivers accounted for 71% of fatalities with female drivers accounting for just 24%.

CAPE TOWN - The latest Easter road safety figures show how women fare much better than men when it comes to driving safely, says Transport Minister Blade Nzimande.

The Transport Ministry has confirmed a 14% increase in the Easter road death toll, compared to 2017.

Nzimande announced that 510 people died on South African roads between 29 March and 9 April.

A gender breakdown of contributory factors related to human behaviour shows that male drivers accounted for 71% of fatalities with female drivers accounting for just 24%.

“An important statistic which shows that women are better drivers than men, even though the number of women drivers over the last decade has increased significantly.”

In 2018, human factor contributed 89.5% to the accident fatalities compared to 74.3% in 2017.

The report also shows how most crashes happened on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 5pm and 8pm.

The highest increases in fatalities were recorded by the Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo.

The Automobile Association says its shocked by the Easter road death toll.

The association says the 14% increase in road fatalities should serve as an urgent indication to government that drastic measures are needed to save lives.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)