State Security Agency boss Fraser moved to Correctional Services Dept

PRETORIA - Government has announced that Arthur Fraser has been moved out of the State Security Agency and will now serve in the Correctional Services Department.

The move comes as the Inspector-General of Intelligence prepares to go to court to challenge Fraser’s decision to revoke his security clearance.

Setlhomamaru Dintwe has accused Fraser of abusing his position in order to shield himself from investigation.

BREAKING: State Security Agency DG #ArthurFraser is being transferred out of the department 'with immediate effect'. He moves to the same position in the Correctional Services Department. Full statement from GCIS below: pic.twitter.com/6JDSOP5vWY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018

The exact reasons for Fraser’s transfer have not been provided but it follows allegations of serious abuse of his office by the Dintwe.

Government says that the decision followed consultations between President Cyril Ramaphosa, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Fraser himself on a suitable location for him.

Loyisa Jafta, who has previously served as an analyst in the National Intelligence Agency, has been appointed as the acting director-general.

Meanwhile, there is no indication yet whether Jafta will reverse Fraser’s decision to revoke Dintwe’s security clearance.