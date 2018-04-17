State Security Agency boss Fraser moved to Correctional Services Dept
The move comes as the Inspector-General of Intelligence prepares to go to court to challenge Fraser’s decision to revoke his security clearance.
PRETORIA - Government has announced that Arthur Fraser has been moved out of the State Security Agency and will now serve in the Correctional Services Department.
The move comes as the Inspector-General of Intelligence prepares to go to court to challenge Fraser’s decision to revoke his security clearance.
Setlhomamaru Dintwe has accused Fraser of abusing his position in order to shield himself from investigation.
BREAKING: State Security Agency DG #ArthurFraser is being transferred out of the department 'with immediate effect'. He moves to the same position in the Correctional Services Department. Full statement from GCIS below: pic.twitter.com/6JDSOP5vWY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2018
The exact reasons for Fraser’s transfer have not been provided but it follows allegations of serious abuse of his office by the Dintwe.
Government says that the decision followed consultations between President Cyril Ramaphosa, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Fraser himself on a suitable location for him.
Loyisa Jafta, who has previously served as an analyst in the National Intelligence Agency, has been appointed as the acting director-general.
Meanwhile, there is no indication yet whether Jafta will reverse Fraser’s decision to revoke Dintwe’s security clearance.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.