Search still on for Nomvaba Luzipo murderers

Preliminary post-mortem results have revealed the woman was raped and shot several times.
JOHANNESBURG – Eastern Cape officers are still searching for the criminals who killed 76-year-old Nomvaba Luzipo who was found lying in a pool of her blood over the weekend.
Member of Parliament Zet Luzipo says his aunt's murder has left his family and their community in pain.
“This is not even cruel, it’s beyond words and we hope the justice system will be able to give confidence even to the community itself that such things cannot happen in the society we live in.”
Preliminary post-mortem results have revealed the woman was raped and shot several times.
