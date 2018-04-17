Search still on for Nomvaba Luzipo murderers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Search still on for Nomvaba Luzipo murderers

Preliminary post-mortem results have revealed the woman was raped and shot several times.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eastern Cape officers are still searching for the criminals who killed 76-year-old Nomvaba Luzipo who was found lying in a pool of her blood over the weekend.

Member of Parliament Zet Luzipo says his aunt's murder has left his family and their community in pain.

“This is not even cruel, it’s beyond words and we hope the justice system will be able to give confidence even to the community itself that such things cannot happen in the society we live in.”

Preliminary post-mortem results have revealed the woman was raped and shot several times.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA