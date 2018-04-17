-
Safety procedures being probed after SA actor falls to his death
Odwa Shweni fell to his death at the Sterkspruit waterfall in the Drakensberg last Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the lack of safety procedures after South African actor Odwa Shweni fell to his death last Thursday.
Shweni, from Centurion in Gauteng, is believed to have died after losing his footing and falling 40m into a river at the Sterkspruit Waterfall near Monks Cowl in the Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal.
His body was recovered on Friday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest docket into his death and investigating allegations of the lack of safety procedures, according to the Centurion Rekord.
Shweni is survived by his wife and two children.
