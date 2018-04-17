Safe hands: NMB metro cop recalls catching baby thrown from shack roof

The child's 38-year-old father has been remanded in custody after appearing on child abuse charges on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police officer who caught a toddler flung off a shack roof by her father says that he will never forget the moment.

The State has not brought attempted murder charges as first indicated.

Constable Luyolo Nojulumba caught the one-year-old after her father threw her off the roof of a shack during municipal evictions at a Port Elizabeth informal settlement last week.

#sapsEC Police rescued the life of a toddler (1) after the father of the child threw her from the roof of a shack structure during a demolition process conducted by the Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality. NP https://t.co/inq27FS2kx pic.twitter.com/qrpVssexne — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 12, 2018

The hero has told Eyewitness News he's just happy that the child is alive.

“We started to safeguard the baby, the man threw down the child and I caught the baby. This father wasn’t a good father. What kind of father does that?”

The entire Metro Police Department has praised the officer for his bravery.