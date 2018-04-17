Safe hands: NMB metro cop recalls catching baby thrown from shack roof

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Safe hands: NMB metro cop recalls catching baby thrown from shack roof

The child's 38-year-old father has been remanded in custody after appearing on child abuse charges on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police officer Luyolo Nojulumba who saved a toddler at the Joe Slovo informal settlement on Thursday 12 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@AtholT
Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police officer Luyolo Nojulumba who saved a toddler at the Joe Slovo informal settlement on Thursday 12 April 2018. Picture: Twitter/@AtholT
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro police officer who caught a toddler flung off a shack roof by her father says that he will never forget the moment.

The child's 38-year-old father has been remanded in custody after appearing on child abuse charges on Monday.

The State has not brought attempted murder charges as first indicated.

Constable Luyolo Nojulumba caught the one-year-old after her father threw her off the roof of a shack during municipal evictions at a Port Elizabeth informal settlement last week.

The hero has told Eyewitness News he's just happy that the child is alive.

“We started to safeguard the baby, the man threw down the child and I caught the baby. This father wasn’t a good father. What kind of father does that?”

The entire Metro Police Department has praised the officer for his bravery.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA