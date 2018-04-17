Robyn Pearce's killer remorseful, High Court finds

Wasief Buxbey was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has found that a man convicted of killing Stellenbosch University student Robyn Pearce has shown remorse.

Wasief Buxbey was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment on Monday.

He stabbed the 20-year-old to death at her mother's flat in Sea Point in December 2016.

Addressing court before he was sentenced, Buxbey said he was not proud of his actions and did not intend to kill anyone.

Buxbey told the deceased's family that he does not expect their forgiveness and takes full responsibility for what he did.

Judge John Hlophe said he took numerous factors into consideration in his decision to not impose life imprisonment.

These factors included the 29-year-old's drug addiction, the fact that the crime was not premeditated and because he was a first-time offender.

Outside court, Buxbey's family told the media they were satisfied with the sentence, while the victim's mother was in tears.

The Pearce family wanted a harsher punishment for their daughter's killer.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)