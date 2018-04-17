PSL promotion and relegation match dates confirmed
The Premier Soccer League announced on Monday the dates for PSL and National First Division promotion relegation dates for the clubs that anchor the PSL table and those that top the NFD log.
With Highlands Park already having secured their promotion to South Africa’s top-flight league, two more teams from the NFD are set to battle it out with the PSL's bottom club for a spot in next season’s Absa Premiership.
Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos currently sit second and third on the NFD log respectively, with three games left in the season, while Ajax Cape Town occupy the PSL’s relegation play-off spot in 15th place.
It is still unclear whether Ajax will be the club that takes part in the promotion relegation series as they are still embroiled in a court case over the eligibility of striker Tendai Ndoro.
A FIFA ruling suspended Ndoro from representing Ajax for the remainder of the season as he has represented more than two clubs in a single season.
The dates for the Promotion/Relegation series are as follows:
NFD 2 v PD 15 - 16 May 2018
NFD 3 v NFD 2 - 20 May 2018
PD 15 v NFD 3 - 23 May 2018
PD 15 v NFD 2 - 26 May 2018
NFD 2 v NFD 3 - 30 May 2018
NFD 3 v PD 15 - 2 June 2018
