Protesting Vrygrond residents demand De Lille addresses them
Disgruntled residents took to the streets after they were evicted from a piece of land they illegally occupied on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Protesting Vrygrond residents have demanded Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille comes to address them on their housing grievances.
Disgruntled residents took to the streets after they were evicted from a piece of land they illegally occupied on Monday.
Two shops at the nearby Capricorn Shopping Centre were looted, a car was set alight and another vehicle on the M5 Expressway was stoned.
Residents were protesting in Vrygrond Avenue, about 200 meters from the M5 Expressway which was closed due to violent demonstrations on Monday.
They say they’ll wait there until De Lille comes to address them.
Councillor Gerry Gordon, who came to address protesters, said officials have been in discussions with residents regarding their land and housing concerns.
“I can’t stand when we’re looking at the destruction and the fact that they are looting shops; how does that relate to what they are saying about wanting land?”
Police and traffic officials were monitoring the M5 running adjacent to the area.
WATCH: Councillor calls for ceasefire in Vrygrond protest
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.