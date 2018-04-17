Popular Topics
Protesting Vrygrond residents demand De Lille addresses them

Disgruntled residents took to the streets after they were evicted from a piece of land they illegally occupied on Monday.

Ward Councillor Gerry Gordon addresses protesting Vrygrond residents on 17 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Achilles/EWN
Ward Councillor Gerry Gordon addresses protesting Vrygrond residents on 17 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Achilles/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting Vrygrond residents have demanded Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille comes to address them on their housing grievances.

Disgruntled residents took to the streets after they were evicted from a piece of land they illegally occupied on Monday.

Two shops at the nearby Capricorn Shopping Centre were looted, a car was set alight and another vehicle on the M5 Expressway was stoned.

Residents were protesting in Vrygrond Avenue, about 200 meters from the M5 Expressway which was closed due to violent demonstrations on Monday.

They say they’ll wait there until De Lille comes to address them.

Councillor Gerry Gordon, who came to address protesters, said officials have been in discussions with residents regarding their land and housing concerns.

“I can’t stand when we’re looking at the destruction and the fact that they are looting shops; how does that relate to what they are saying about wanting land?”

Police and traffic officials were monitoring the M5 running adjacent to the area.

WATCH: Councillor calls for ceasefire in Vrygrond protest

Timeline

