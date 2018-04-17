Possible legal action for those refusing to testify in Eskom inquiry?
The committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss what to do in the wake of being unable to deliver the summonses to outstanding witnesses in the Eskom inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's Public Enterprises Committee says it's considering criminal steps against those refusing to testify before its inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at Eskom.
This includes the Gupta brothers and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane.
The committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss what to do in the wake of being unable to deliver the summonses to outstanding witnesses.
The Sheriff of the Court has been unable to serve summonses on the Guptas and Zuma.
Despite delivering a summons to former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni, she's still refusing to appear.
The committee says it will now ask Speaker Baleka Mbete to take appropriate action against Myeni in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act.
She's previously written to the committee to say she's too ill to testify.
