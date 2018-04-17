Police still hunting three escaped murderers
Their mug shots have been released to the public and a reward has been offered for information leading to their arrests.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are still hunting for three convicted prisoners who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg last week shortly after being sentenced.
Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that three of the four men who were found guilty of murdering a family in Lawley in 2016 and had just been sentenced to life behind bars on Thursday, managed to escape when being led to the police van.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they are not revealing exactly how the managed to escape at this stage.
“There was a high-level investigation that was being done to make sure that those prisoners don’t run away, that’s why we’ve not released information quickly because they were going to hear that police were after them.”
Eyewitness News understands the men were in shackles and used some kind of weapon, possibly smuggled into the holding cells at the court, to attack the officials and escape.
One of their accomplices did not manage to escape and remains behind bars.
