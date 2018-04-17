Police: People involved in Lawley murder case informed of prisoners' escape
Police released information including their mug shots on Monday after Eyewitness News revealed details of the escape.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say all those involved in the Lawley murder case, including witnesses, have been informed that three of the convicted prisoners escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg.
Three of the four men found guilty of murdering a family in 2016 escaped from court on Thursday shortly after being sentenced to life behind bars.
Authorities say they had launched a high-level investigation to track them down, but those involved in the matter were informed.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “All the people involved in this case have been informed, but the police are doing a thorough investigation to ensure they’re brought to book.”
The three prisoners are still on the run.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
