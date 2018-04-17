Pirates sanctioned over crowd violence at Loftus Versveld
The PSL handed down its sanctions ordering the club play two home matches in a closed stadium; with one of the matches suspended for a period of 24 months.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have been handed a two-match stadium ban for its fans' behaviour following crowd violence at Loftus Versveld on 11 February 2017.
Pirates’ fans invaded the pitch and charged for the coach after conceding the sixth goal against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The disciplinary committee believed the sentence was warranted because of the “seriousness of the misconduct”, according to a PSL statement released on Tuesday.
The committee was of the view that this type of sanction would serve as a deterrent to fans who want to act violently and also punishes both the fans and the club simultaneously.
The Soweto giants were also ordered to pay the costs incurred by the disciplinary committee.
Pirates host Bidvest Wits in their next league game on 25 April 2018.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
