‘Philippi Horticultural Area a major income generator'
The research released on Tuesday shows the PHA supports 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs.
CAPE TOWN - A new study has found the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) is a significant employment generator despite the drought.
The research released on Tuesday shows the PHA supports 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs.
Indego Consulting investigated the area's social, economic and environmental significance.
An independent study commissioned by the Department of Agriculture has found the PHA is a major income generator.
The research has also found the PHA contributes about R484 million in direct turnover and R938 million in indirect turnover.
Western Cape Agriculture MEC Alan Winde says he recognises the need to protect natural environmental assets to ensure the sustainability and food security.
“As we know globally, more and more people are going to be living in cities. It is no different to us here, the percentage of people who are going to be living in cities are going to be big.”
Commercial farmers in the area have welcomed the study.
The department will meet with local government and the farmer's association in the coming weeks.
More in Business
-
Detawu calls for Mark Lamberti's resignation
-
[LISTEN] Paying petrol attendants tips via credit card benefits bank more
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as improving outlook spurs bull, stocks flat
-
[LISTEN] You’re fired! – Govt to its auditors KPMG & Nkonki
-
'Credibility of accounting, auditing profession in SA in the gutter'
-
Possible legal action for those refusing to testify in Eskom inquiry?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.