‘Philippi Horticultural Area a major income generator'

CAPE TOWN - A new study has found the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) is a significant employment generator despite the drought.

The research released on Tuesday shows the PHA supports 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs.

Indego Consulting investigated the area's social, economic and environmental significance.

An independent study commissioned by the Department of Agriculture has found the PHA is a major income generator.

The research has also found the PHA contributes about R484 million in direct turnover and R938 million in indirect turnover.

Western Cape Agriculture MEC Alan Winde says he recognises the need to protect natural environmental assets to ensure the sustainability and food security.

“As we know globally, more and more people are going to be living in cities. It is no different to us here, the percentage of people who are going to be living in cities are going to be big.”

Commercial farmers in the area have welcomed the study.

The department will meet with local government and the farmer's association in the coming weeks.