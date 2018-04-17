Personal, financial evidence heard in Lamoer sentencing
Sentencing proceedings against Arno Lamoer, brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, along with businessman Saleem Dawjee, are underway.
CAPE TOWN - Evidence relating to the personal and financial circumstances of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and three others convicted of corruption is being heard in the Western Cape High Court.
Dawjee gave the officers gratifications in the form of money, as well as paying for their clothes, petrol and airline costs over a period of time in return for special favours.
A probation officer and a correctional supervision official have been testifying in camera.
Lamoer and his co-convicts requested this because they don't want their personal details to be revealed to the public.
The State's expected to call an officer working for police watchdog Ipid, to give statistics about corruption within the SAPS.
The prosecution has indicated it supports a non-custodial sentence for Lamoer, Van der Ross, Govender and Dawjee.
The onus, however, is on the court to decide whether a period of imprisonment is necessary.
