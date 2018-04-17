PE ANC councillor found guilty of assault GBH
The Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court found Andile Lungisa intentionally hit former mayoral committee member Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug in October 2016.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape African National Congress Councillor Andile Lungisa has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court found Lungisa intentionally hit former mayoral committee member Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.
The court considered the state's evidence which included a video of the chaotic meeting in which Kayser sustained injuries to his head and neck.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “Lungisa was convicted of assault GBH and the court found that he was not a very reliable witness. Hence the conviction.”
