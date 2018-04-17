PE ANC councillor found guilty of assault GBH

The Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court found Andile Lungisa intentionally hit former mayoral committee member Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug in October 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape African National Congress Councillor Andile Lungisa has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court considered the state's evidence which included a video of the chaotic meeting in which Kayser sustained injuries to his head and neck.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “Lungisa was convicted of assault GBH and the court found that he was not a very reliable witness. Hence the conviction.”