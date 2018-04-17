Online applications for grades 1 & 8 in Gauteng running smoothly - dept

The online portal for grade one and eight pupils went live on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's received over 150,000 online applications so far.

The department says the registration system has been running smoothly.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says: “We are actually indebted to all guardians and parents who went into the system and different centres to apply. It’s all systems go.”

Applications will close at the end of May.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi on Monday urged parents to apply as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait for 28 May when it’s the last day of registrations. By the end of this afternoon, our top 50 schools will be removed because they’ll be full by then.”

This year the department has roped in experts to help make the process easier for parents.

Gauteng parents trying to register their children for grades one and eight for the 2019 academic year say the process is much faster with fewer glitches than previous years.

View the admissions user guide for parents here.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)