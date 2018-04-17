Nzimande bemoans many board vacancies in SOEs
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has bemoaned the many board vacancies in some of the state-owned companies under his political control.
He says these hugely depleted boards in some of the 12 entities, could lead to serious governance challenges.
Nzimande was briefing the transport oversight committee on Tuesday on the department’s budget and strategic plans.
Members of the committee expressed their concerns at the vacancies at SOEs like the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and the Air Traffic and Navigation Services.
Nzimande says in some instances, company boards have one person committees.
He says the Acsa had only two non-executive board members and two executive board members.
“Now if you have that, it poses a serious danger to the government.”
Nzimande has assured Members of Parliament the filling of critical vacant positions in his department is a key priority as part of its strategic plans.
Nzimande has already started cleaning up with the announcement of a new Prasa board last week.
