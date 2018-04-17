Nzimande: 510 road fatalities recorded over Easter period

Nzimande released the road death statistics for the period at a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has revealed that 510 fatalities have been recorded over the Easter holiday period between 29 March and 9 April.

Nzimande says the figure is a 14% increase compared to the same period last year.

The minister has sent the government's condolences to the families of the victims.

"Road crashes robbed the country of the skills and talent required to build a prosperous nation. Road crashes are the leading cause of death amongst South African youth. They rob us of our young people."