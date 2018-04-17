Numsa calls on members to join nationwide bus strike

The union has accused employers of frustrating wage talks which have now deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on its members in the bus sector to join in on the national strike anticipated on Wednesday.

Among a list of their demands is a 12% wage hike across the board, while bosses are offering just 7%.

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim says the union is left with no option but to call on all its members in the bus sector to down keys and extends the invite to non-union members.

Jim says the strike will be indefinite until employers negotiate in good faith.

“We’re just want our communities to know that we did everything to try and avoid the strike because we know that once we embark on a strike, the community is the first to be affected.”