No emergency yet over coal supply, says Eskom

The power utility says it has received approval from National Treasury to get additional coal from elsewhere.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says six of its power stations don't have adequate coal supply at the moment but insists it’s not at emergency level yet.

Three of the affected stations were receiving stock from Gupta-owned Tegeta.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “They have very low stockpiles, and this is a big concern Eskom. We’re diverting coal from other stations so that we can keep the system running.”

