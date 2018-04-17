No confidence debate in NW Premier Mahumapelo called off

Supra Mahumapelo faces several allegations of fraud and corruption linked to tenders and contracts awarded to companies by his government.

JOHANNESBURG - Speaker of the North West legislature Susan Dantjie has postponed a motion of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The motion was meant to be debated in the provincial legislature on Tuesday but Eyewitness News has learnt that it has been called off.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) wrote to the Speaker following numerous allegations of corruption against the premier.

Executive manager in office for the Speaker, Tebogo Chaane, explains why it was postponed.

"The Speaker postponed today's sitting on request by the EFF, saying that if she proceeds, they will have no other choice but to interdict the sitting (sic)."

The latest allegation however relates to the Premier's son who was allegedly awarded a bursary worth over R1 million by state aerospace company Denel

The Economic Freedom Fighters's Betty Diale says Mahumapelo's government has become synonymous with corruption.

“There are so many matters of corruption we’ve even opened a case with the Hawks against the Premier and some MECs.”

At the same time, unions have vowed to intensify an industrial action that's brought the departments of health and social development to crisis point, they are also calling for Mahumapelo's head.

Additional reporting by Masechaba Sefularo.