NICD confirms 125 listeriosis cases in WC

Since January this year, just over 1,000 cases have been reported countrywide.

FILE: A view of the listeria bacteria. Picture: National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
FILE: A view of the listeria bacteria. Picture: National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed 125 listeriosis cases in the Western Cape.

Since January this year, just over 1,000 cases have been reported countrywide.

LISTEN: Listeriosis and consumer rights: What you need to know

The source of the outbreak has been identified as two Enterprise foods facilities, one in Polokwane and the other in Germiston.

A product recall was announced on 4 March.

The Western Cape has the second highest number of listeriosis cases, with Gauteng at 592.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Juno Thomas says of the four new confirmed cases in the Western Cape over the past two weeks, only one developed the disease since the recall.

“What we’re worried about is the recall was on 4 March, but some people may have eaten that food before the recall and will only be presented with illness 70 days afterwards. This is why we continue to monitor the cases.”

Two weeks ago, 121 people were diagnosed with listeriosis in the Western Cape.

So far, 29 people have died in the Cape from the food-borne disease and 189 countrywide.

An information sheet of the Listeriosis outbreak in South Africa.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

