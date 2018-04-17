Newborn baby found dumped along Columbine Road

Police made the discovery on patrol on Tuesday morning. ER24'S Russel Meiring says the infant is being treated for hypothermia and dehydration.

JOHANNESBURG - A newborn baby girl has been found alive in the veld along Columbine Road.

Police made the discovery on patrol on Tuesday morning.

ER24'S Russel Meiring says the infant is being treated for hypothermia and dehydration.

“The girl was treated by paramedics and gradually warmed before she was transported to a private hospital for urgent care.”