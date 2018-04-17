New agency appointed to restore Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort house

A new implementing agency has been appointed, at a cost of R1.9 million, to do the restoration and construction work.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Arts and Culture is promising that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home in the Free State will be restored by March 2019.

Amid much finger-pointing since her death as to who is to blame for the failed restoration project, Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu says an investigation is needed to determine what went wrong.

Sotyu has told the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon that work will get underway as soon as designs are approved by Madikizela-Mandela’s family.

In 2011, R3 million was transferred to the Independent Development Trust, an entity of the Department of Public Works, for the museum project at Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort house.

Sotyu says the contract was terminated in November 2016 because the department did not receive value for money.

The department has now appointed a contractor to build a perimeter fence and a guard house with running water and toilet facilities.

“The design and plans are in place and require consultation and approval by the family of Madikizela-Mandela to ensure that the family's input is considered before the final approval.”

Sotyu says she expects the restoration work to start by July.

