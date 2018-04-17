Mrs SA airlifted from Mount Everest

Nicole Capper is currently in a stable condition at a Kathmandu hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Mrs South Africa, Nicole Capper, was airlifted to a hospital in Nepal after experiencing altitude sickness during an expedition on Mount Everest.

She left the country earlier this month together with a team, to raise funds for Rare Diseases South Africa, which helps patients receive access to treatment.

The cause is said to be close to her heart, as her young daughter Tatum has cystic fibrosis.

Capper, who shares regular posts on social media, last posted on Tuesday morning when they made it to the Everest base camp.