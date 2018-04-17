Mrs SA airlifted from Mount Everest
Nicole Capper is currently in a stable condition at a Kathmandu hospital.
CAPE TOWN - Mrs South Africa, Nicole Capper, was airlifted to a hospital in Nepal after experiencing altitude sickness during an expedition on Mount Everest.
Capper is currently in a stable condition at a Kathmandu hospital.
Latest update: @MrsSA_Official @nicolejcapper is in a stable condition after being airlifted to Kathmandu hospital from Mount Everest Base Camp.— Mrs South Africa (@MrsSAPageant) April 17, 2018
Our prayers are with herhttps://t.co/AdYWOqQAZh
She left the country earlier this month together with a team, to raise funds for Rare Diseases South Africa, which helps patients receive access to treatment.
The cause is said to be close to her heart, as her young daughter Tatum has cystic fibrosis.
LIVE THE MOMENT Today we adjusted altitude. Dramatically. To 4910m. So it was only fitting to adjust attitude too. I decided to push myself a bit and kept a good strong pace alongside our Sherpa Lukbah and we finished a steep technical 18 km climb in 4 hours. I can feel I have acclimatized and we have another day tomorrow to get stronger for our ascent to Base Camp on Saturday. It was a very quiet journey today and I hiked in the falling snow below zero degrees, and the only sounds were the crunching ice under my feet and the occasional passing yak bells. I thought of Sam. The #RareWarrior whose warrior parents led me to @RareDiseasesSA and my purpose. I thought of Megan Hunter. Fighting Myesthenia Gravis every day, and at my age facing unspeakable odds. And of course I thought of Tate. My Rare warrior at home drawing on walls and learning to sing nursery rhymes while completely oblivious of the mountains she will need to climb. I thought of so many Rare friends. Some who have lost their fight. Some who continue to fight. So I will fight. And push myself. Because I have the gift of health and mobility and vitality. A responsibility I don’t take lightly. THANK YOU to each and every single person who has donated so far!!!!!! Please continue to donate: LINK IN BIO www.givengain.com/cc/nicolecapper Every cent goes to Rare Diseases SA and patient advocacy. I’m going to go outside now. And make snow angels. And throw snowballs. After all, this is my FIRST SNOWFALL ever and an experience so many Rare warriors could only dream of. #LiveTheMoment #RareHeights ❤🏔🇿🇦 @tammytaylornailssouthafrica @mrs_south_africa @goproza @capturevideo @brayfoil
Capper, who shares regular posts on social media, last posted on Tuesday morning when they made it to the Everest base camp.
EVEREST BASE CAMP We DID IT!!!!!! As a team. Yesterday we completed the trek to Everest Base Camp. 5364m. It was a dream come true, and I stood there with a team of trekking warriors beside me, and a team of #RareWarriors in my heart. Thank you for being part of this journey. And for being part of my team. You all make me brave. Thank you to each and every kind soul who donated towards making @rarediseasessa patients’ lives better. You are phenomenal ❤️🇿🇦🏔 Thank you to my generous sponsors for getting me to #RareHeights: @mandy.peacock @brayfoil #BodyRevivalInstitute . . . #everestbasecamptrek #everestbasecamp We made it to base camp on the day of #winniemandela’s memorial, and so we remembered the mother of our nation.
