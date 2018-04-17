Mkhwebane addresses ‘serious concerns’ flagged by MPs
MPs across all parties are questioning Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s integrity, leadership and legal knowledge.
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is being grilled by Parliament’s justice committee about issues that Members of Parliament (MPs) have flagged as raising “very serious concerns”.
These include recent court findings against her, the question of whether or not she has lied to Parliament and the rapid turnover of top officials in her office.
Parliamentarians also want to know why Mkhwebane intends petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the Pretoria High Court’s order that she bears some of the costs in the Bankorp-CIEX matter.
The High Court in February set aside her controversial report and determined that she personally pay 15% of the costs of the South African Reserve Bank on an attorney and client scale - including the cost of three counsel.
MPs across all parties are questioning Mkhwebane’s integrity, leadership and legal knowledge in the wake of adverse court findings against her, a personal costs order and allegations that she misled Parliament.
The African National Congress’ Moremadi Mothapo says: “There are very serious concerns, which might have an impact on the office of the Public Protector.”
MPs referred to the Pretoria High Court’s scathing judgment in setting aside her Bankorp-CIEX report.
The Democratic Alliance’s Werner Horne says: “It must follow that there must be questions asked about (your) competence to understand then at least the law, if not (your) constitutional mandate.”
MPs are also questioning the rapid turnover in the positions of the chief executive officer and chief financial officer and the departure of Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Cleo Mosana.
WATCH: Public Protector presents the budget in Parliament
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
