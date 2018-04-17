Misverstand Dam could run out of water by 24 April
The National Department of Water and Sanitation says the Voelvlei Dam is at 13.75% and the Misverstand Dam is at 13.26%, both critically low.
CAPE TOWN - The National Water and Sanitation Department will from 17 April release water from the Berg River Dam to the Misverstand Dam to alleviate the water crisis along the West Coast.
The national and provincial departments responsible for water affairs held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon where they outlined their plan of action.
Based on assessments carried out by the provincial and national departments, the Misverstand Dam could run out of the water by the 24 April.
Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti said: “Between 18 and 24 April, we expect water to be running for consumption at the local level.”
This will be done between 17 and 20 April to ensure that water reaches the Misverstand Dam by 24 April.
The department will release up to 5 million cubic metres from the Berg River Dam over the next few days and 200 million cubic meters by the end of July.
MEC Anton Bredell said: “It’s crucial that we have all the departments on board because the due date is 17 April, otherwise we’ll run into trouble.”
