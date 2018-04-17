Popular Topics
Mark Lamberti resigns from BLSA board

Lamberti was found guilty of discrimination earlier this month after he referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

A screengrab of CEO of Imperial Holdings Mark Lamberti. Picture: Facebook.com
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mark Lamberti has resigned from the board of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) shortly after submitting his resignation as director of the Eskom board last week.

Lamberti was found guilty of discrimination earlier this month after he referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

In a statement, Business Leadership South Africa has confirmed Lamberti’s resignation from the organisation's board.

BLSA says that it is committed to creating a South Africa which is transformative and inclusive by empowering senior black leadership.

Since the High Court judgment, Lamberti says that he’s apologised to BLSA for his behaviour, which goes against the values of the association.

BLSA says its accepted both Lamberti’s apology and his resignation, thanking him for the many years that he's served as director on its board.

The organisation says it hopes its members will commit to appropriately manage issues of transformation which is critical to South Africa’s future.

