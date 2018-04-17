Manhunt underway for suspects in deadly WC farm attack
The owner of Gazania Nursery and three friends were apparently braaing at the back of the house when five armed suspects opened fire without warning.
CAPE TOWN - A manhunt is underway for suspects involved in the murder of a 62-year-old woman outside Stilbaai.
Heila Killian was killed on Monday night on a farm.
The farm serves as a nursery and coffee shop.
The owner of Gazania Nursery and three friends were apparently braaing at the back of the house when five balaclava-clad armed suspects in orange overall-type trousers opened fire without warning.
The police’s Malcolm Pojie said: “They opened fire without warning and one of the bullets hit the deceased. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were handcuffed. Fortunately, one of the women managed to escape and alerted the police.”
Pojie says suspects ransacked the house, broke open the safe and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a collection of firearms and hunting knives.
They fled in a white Toyota Hilux bakkie which belongs to the owner.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's home
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.