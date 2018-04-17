Popular Topics
Manhunt underway for suspects in deadly WC farm attack

The owner of Gazania Nursery and three friends were apparently braaing at the back of the house when five armed suspects opened fire without warning.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A manhunt is underway for suspects involved in the murder of a 62-year-old woman outside Stilbaai.

Heila Killian was killed on Monday night on a farm.

The farm serves as a nursery and coffee shop.

The owner of Gazania Nursery and three friends were apparently braaing at the back of the house when five balaclava-clad armed suspects in orange overall-type trousers opened fire without warning.

The police’s Malcolm Pojie said: “They opened fire without warning and one of the bullets hit the deceased. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were handcuffed. Fortunately, one of the women managed to escape and alerted the police.”

Pojie says suspects ransacked the house, broke open the safe and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a collection of firearms and hunting knives.

They fled in a white Toyota Hilux bakkie which belongs to the owner.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

