[LISTEN] You’re fired! – Govt to its auditors KPMG & Nkonki

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says KPMG and Nkonki Inc can no longer do any work for the Auditor General as well as some government departments and state-owned enterprises.

Makwetu says this does not mean KPMG and Nkonki cannot do any work for government, he says they can if an audit opinion is not required.

He says the decision to terminate contracts is based on the independence and professional competency of the firms.

