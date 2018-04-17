[LISTEN] You’re fired! – Govt to its auditors KPMG & Nkonki
Radio 702 | Kimi Makwetu says this does not mean KPMG and Nkonki cannot do any work for the government, he says they can if an audit opinion is not required.
JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says KPMG and Nkonki Inc can no longer do any work for the Auditor General as well as some government departments and state-owned enterprises.
Makwetu says this does not mean KPMG and Nkonki cannot do any work for government, he says they can if an audit opinion is not required.
He says the decision to terminate contracts is based on the independence and professional competency of the firms.
Listen to the audio for more.
