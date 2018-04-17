[LISTEN] Ronnie Kasrils: Spy boss Arthur Fraser is playing umpire & player

Radio 702 | Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils about the spy boss’ decision to revoke a security clearance of Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Agency Director-General Arthur Fraser has stated his reasons for revoking Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s security clearance.

He says he did this to protect the integrity of the office Inspector-General for Intelligence.

Dintwe accused Fraser of abusing his powers to frustrate an investigation into his own conduct.

Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to former Intelligence Minister and struggle stalwart Ronnie Kasrils to take a closer look at the matter and what this means.

“This has never been done before. This is an incredibly high post. The country should be in a state of uproar over what has taken place,” Kasrils says.

