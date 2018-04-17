[LISTEN] Paying petrol attendants tips via credit card benefits bank more

Radio 702 | Reggie Sibiya, CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of SA, says purchasing fuel and giving a tip via a credit card would benefit the bank more than the retailer and the attendant.

JOHANNESBURG - Reggie Sibiya, CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa says the fuel industry has always supported giving petrol attendants tips.

He says, unfortunately, paying tips for petrol attendants via credit card could prove to be a problem as every purchase of fuel via credit card comes at a loss for fuel suppliers.

He says purchasing fuel and giving a tip via a credit card would benefit the bank more because fuel is not exempt from interchange fees.

