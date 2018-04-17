[LISTEN] How to borrow money wisely

Radio 702 | Head of FNB’s Consumer Education Programme Eunice Sibiya says before taking a loan, ask yourself: Will it improve my life and is it for a need or want?

JOHANNESBURG - Head of FNB’s Consumer Education Programme Eunice Sibiya says consumers need to pick loans that are going to service a need and that they can afford to pay back.

She says it is important to borrow money wisely because most consumers are in unhealthy financial states and need help in avoiding deeper financial problems.

Important questions to consider before taking a loan include: will it improve my life and is it for a need or want?

