[LISTEN] How fake news spreads in India

Radio 702

JOHANNESBURG - Mass protests erupted in India following the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl and the separate rape of a teenager.

Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa speaks to Voice of America correspondent Anjana Pasricha about the scourge of gender-based violence in India.

Pasricha says the protests were sparked by the fact that justice was denied to the two rape victims.

There’s been an attempted crackdown on the fake news in India. The government said anyone caught propagating fake news will be denied press credentials.

