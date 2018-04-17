[LISTEN] How bad is Eskom’s coal supply problem?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe and EE Publishers managing director Chris Yelland.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom says it’s doing ‘everything possible’ to avoid load shedding.



The power utility says it won’t deny that coal supply at some stations are low.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe explains they’re handling the situation internally.

“We have just received confirmation from National Treasury to have additional suppliers who will assist us to get supplies to those stations.”

