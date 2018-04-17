[LISTEN] Gqubule intends to clear her name over StratCom spy claims

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist Thandeka Gqubule has responded to claims that she is part of an alleged group of journalists involved in an apartheid covert operation aimed at discrediting struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela named the alleged group of journalists in a video clip published on HuffPost SA.

HuffPost SA has since apologised to Gqubule and veteran journalist and academic Anton Harber for publishing the video without seeking right of reply.

“It is simply wrong to accuse somebody of something so huge, something that negates their entire life contribution to a struggle for democracy. It is almost like accusing somebody who is Jewish of having been part of the Holocaust,” Gqubule says.

