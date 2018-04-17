Law enforcement monitoring protest near Muizenberg

-
Firefighters battle blaze above Kirstenbosch GardensLocal
-
Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strikeLocal
-
Safe hands: NMB metro cop recalls catching baby thrown from shack roofLocal
-
Mark Lamberti resigns from BLSA boardBusiness
-
NICD confirms 125 listeriosis cases in WCLocal
-
Journalist denies claims of role in Madikizela-Mandela media sabotageLocal
-
Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strikeLocal
-
Safe hands: NMB metro cop recalls catching baby thrown from shack roofLocal
-
Mark Lamberti resigns from BLSA boardBusiness
-
NICD confirms 125 listeriosis cases in WCLocal
-
Journalist denies claims of role in Madikizela-Mandela media sabotageLocal
-
[WATCH] Beyond bars: Hospitality school gives former inmates fresh startLocal
-
RA accepts Folau meant no harm to rugby with anti-gay remarkSport
-
FIFA task force arrives to inspect 2026 candidate MoroccoSport
-
VAR awards penalty after players leave the pitch at halftimeSport
-
Dominant Djokovic races past Lajovic in Monte CarloSport
-
Kawauchi and Linden record shock wins in Boston MarathonSport
-
[CARTOON] Common Wealth?Sport
Popular Topics
-
Baby girl True joins the Kardashian clanLifestyle
-
'Desperate Housewives' actress Eva Longoria gets Hollywood starLifestyle
-
Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surgeWorld
-
Mariah Carey to face lawsuit from ex-managerLifestyle
-
'Black Panther' makes history as first movie to gross R100m in SALifestyle
-
[LISTEN] How to tell children about your cancer diagnosisLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Jonas Gwangwa: My family & music keep me goingLifestyle
-
SA Fashion Week 2018 bows outLifestyle
-
Beer lovers can toast Prince Harry & Meghan's wedding with new brewWorld
-
ANC's Duarte hints at rift between ANCWL, Madikizela-MandelaPolitics
-
DA has suffered reputational harm at De Lille's hands, says CT caucusPolitics
-
No confidence debate in NW Premier Mahumapelo called offPolitics
-
[WATCH] ANC: Now is not the right time to address debates about Mama WinniePolitics
-
DA says Mahumapelo violated Public Finance Management ActPolitics
-
Tony Leon denies allegations he played role in Madikizela-Mandela's persecutionPolitics
-
[OPINION] Abalone poaching: lifting the lid on why, how and whoOpinion
-
[OPINION] Winnie: A recipient of the order of graceLocal
-
[OPINION] Damaged Goods: Patriarchy, Power and Disposable WomenOpinion
-
[OPINION] The language bridgeOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why hating Facebook won’t stop us from using itOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA business must tackle its deeply rooted prejudiceOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
PIC rejects ATON's takeover offer for Murray & RobertsBusiness
-
Rand edges higher against weaker dollarBusiness
-
No emergency yet over coal supply, says EskomBusiness
-
Brian Molefe back in court in bid to keep pension payoutLocal
-
Facebook must face class action over facial recognition: US judgeWorld
-
Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surgeWorld
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
Law enforcement monitoring protest near Muizenberg
On Monday night, a vehicle was set alight as protesters took to the streets, burning tyres and rubble.
CAPE TOWN – A protest has flared up again in the Capricorn Park area.
On Monday night, a vehicle was set alight as protesters took to the streets, burning tyres and rubble.
A Pick n Pay liquor store was also looted.
It is believed demonstrations are linked to an eviction on Monday.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says that law enforcement officers are on scene.
“At this stage, there is no damage to property or any danger. We want to urge motorists to follow instructions of traffic officers on scene, or they can take another route if possible.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng350 days ago
-
Stompie's mother visits Madikizela-Mandela's homea week ago
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC118 days ago
-
#WinnieMandela: Cosas demand apology from Mbeki8 days ago
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’11 days ago
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'6 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.