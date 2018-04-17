Law enforcement monitoring protest near Muizenberg

On Monday night, a vehicle was set alight as protesters took to the streets, burning tyres and rubble.

CAPE TOWN – A protest has flared up again in the Capricorn Park area.

A Pick n Pay liquor store was also looted.

It is believed demonstrations are linked to an eviction on Monday.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman says that law enforcement officers are on scene.

“At this stage, there is no damage to property or any danger. We want to urge motorists to follow instructions of traffic officers on scene, or they can take another route if possible.”

