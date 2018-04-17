Lamola obtains 2nd master’s degree

The ANC says Lamola is a living example of what president Nelson Mandela uttered about education being a great engine for social development.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says young people should take advantage of educational opportunities given to them in order to improve their lives.

This comes after the political party congratulated member of the national executive and working committee Ronald Lamola for obtaining his second master’s degree.

The ANC says Lamola is a living example of what president Nelson Mandela uttered about education being a great engine for social development.

Lamola who currently holds a master's degree in corporate law was on Tuesday conferred the Master of Laws: Extractive Industry Law in Africa by the University of Pretoria.